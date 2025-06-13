Fearing’s BBQ spice blend recipe
DALLAS - Executive Chef Sean Blanchette cooks up a dish that's on the menu at Fearing's Restaurant for Father's Day – BBQ Berkshire Pork Eggs Benedict. It's organic farmhouse eggs with a BBQ hollandaise, pepita pesto, and arugula salad.
Fearing’s BBQ Spice Blend
1 Tablespoon Paprika
1 Tablespoon Smoked Paprika
4 Tablespoons Chili Powder Blend (Ft. Worth from Pendrys)
0.5 Tablespoon Cumin
1 Tablespoon Hickory Salt
1 Tablespoon Sugar
0.5 Tablespoon Granulated Garlic
1 Tablespoon Cayenne Pepper
0.5 Tablespoon Aleppo Pepper
1 Tablespoon Chipotle Pepper
1 Tablespoon Ancho Chili Pepper
0.25 Tablespoon Black Pepper (fresh ground)
Combine all the above ingredients and mix together in a medium-sized mixing bowl. Store in an airtight container.