FC Dallas to wear shirts, armbands honoring Allen shooting victims

FC Dallas will honor the victims of the Allen Premium Outlets mass shooting by wearing an armband and shirt with the message "Allen Strong" during upcoming matches.

Players will wear the black armbands with the message on them the next two games, and starters will wear the shirts during the walkout and team photo for Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup match in Nashville.

They will wear the shirt during pregame warmups ahead of the game against Austin FC on Saturday.

Coach Nico Estevez will also wear the shirt both matches.

Nashville SC will hold a moment of silence before the game.

FC Dallas and the FC Dallas Foundation are also holding a Support for Allen jersey auction that will auction match-worn and autographed One Planet jerseys.

The "Allen Strong" shirts will be available for sale at all FC Dallas retail locations.

The proceeds from the auction and shirts will go to the Communities Foundation of Texas’ Support for Allen Fund.