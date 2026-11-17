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The Brief Federal investigators are seeking potential victims of former middle and high school band director Bruce Randal Bailey Jr. Bailey, who taught in Texas and New Mexico, was recently charged in Texas with possession of child pornography. The FBI is asking former students or anyone with relevant information to complete a confidential online questionnaire as the investigation continues.



Federal investigators are seeking to identify potential victims of a former middle and high school band director who taught in Texas and New Mexico and was recently charged with possession of child pornography.

Bruce "Randy" Randal Bailey Jr Investigation

What we know:

The FBI’s Lubbock Resident Agency, part of the Dallas Field Office, announced Friday that it is looking for information regarding Bruce Randal Bailey Jr., also known as "Randy." Bailey was recently charged in Texas with possession of child pornography, according to a news release.

Investigators believe former students and others associated with Bailey during his time as a teacher and band director in New Mexico and Texas may have information relevant to the federal investigation.

The FBI is legally mandated to identify victims of federal crimes it investigates, and those identified may be eligible for certain services, restitution and rights under state or federal law. Officials noted that all victim identities will be kept confidential.

What you can do:

Anyone who was victimized by Bailey, has a minor dependent who was victimized, or possesses relevant information is asked to complete an online questionnaire at https://forms.fbi.gov/victims/BaileyBandVictim/view. Investigators also encourage anyone who knows a potential victim to have that person fill out the form directly.

Responses are voluntary, though the FBI said information submitted through the portal may be used to contact individuals for additional details.

For those affected, support is available through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), the National Child Traumatic Stress Network, the National Safe Place Network and the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255).