FBI Dallas raids lead to weapons, drugs, $58K in cash and multiple arrests

Court documents that were unsealed Friday reveal more about the big drug raid conducted by Dallas police and the FBI.

Ten suspects are charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and other drugs.

Thursday’s operation seized 36 weapons, a large amount of cocaine, heroin, meth and marijuana and $58,000 in cash.

The feds say the suspects were operating out of an apartment building in South Dallas, an area identified as having the highest violent crime rate in the city.

According to court documents, the suspects used a so-called "trap room" on Meyers Street in Park Row to distribute drugs.

Authorities say each trap room sold a specific type of drug and was equipped with a counter where sellers cut, packaged and distributed drugs. For a small fee, dealers permitted customers to use drugs in a "party" unit onsite.

"Like many cities across the country, Dallas is bracing for a surge in violent crime this summer. Violence almost always spikes in the summer months. But the chaos and frustration surrounding the pandemic has only made things more unpredictable and more volatile," Acting U.S. Attorney Shah said during Thursday.

"The message today for the residents of Dallas is simple: the Dallas Police Department is not alone in keeping our community safe. The Dallas Police Department is not alone in weeding the criminal element off of our streets and the Dallas Police Department is not alone in seeding our communities with hope," said Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia.

If convicted, they face up to 20 years per count in federal prison.