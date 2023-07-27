FBI, Dallas law enforcement raids target gangs, drug houses in Oak Cliff

The FBI, Dallas Police Department and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office are expected to give more details about a series of raids conducted early Thursday morning.

Authorities say they were targeting a specific gang and a home they say was used as a base of operation to deal drugs and more.

Arrests happened across the city. The cases are reportedly all tied together, and the law enforcement strategy is part of a big-pictured plan.

At first glance, a white house with red trim off Lea Crest Drive in Oak Cliff might not appear to be a drug house. However, the FBI says it’s the center of a large-scale drug trafficking operation that’s run by a gang. Federal agents raided the home Thursday morning.

Neighbor Jo Ann Lakey Brown believes crime is out of control compared to when she first moved here in the 1960s.

"We have a lot of gun shooting," she said. "Police would come out when you called them right away. Now, when you call the police, it might be four or five or six hours before one get out here."

The FBI says roughly two dozen people are now facing federal charges related to drugs, weapons and more after the feds hit roughly a dozen locations in Oak Cliff Thursday morning in collaboration with the Dallas Police Department.

Chief Eddie Garcia shared photos from another location. He says a violent drug-dealing gang member was arrested here.

"As a neighbor walking her dog looks at us and very quietly just says thank you and keeps walking, I mean that makes your heart warm," he said.

The raids revolve around a part of the department’s violent crime reduction plan called "focused deterrence." It begins with shutting down dangerous operations in partnership with local, state and federal agencies. It then works with community partners to help anyone who may be at risk of getting caught up in trouble.

Back at Lea Crest Drive, Brown admits it’s startling to hear of a suspected drug trafficking/gang operation nearby.

"I don’t feel very secure," she said. "Well, let me say it like this. I can take care of myself."

Brown is confident in herself but is grateful for the investigators who took action.

The FBI, Dallas police and other assisting agencies will take part in a press conference Friday morning to elaborate on these arrests, violent crime associated with it and more.