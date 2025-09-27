Expand / Collapse search

Suspect at large in South Dallas fatal shooting

Published  September 27, 2025 3:01pm CDT
Dallas Police Department
    • A man has died after being shot in a Dallas neighborhood early Saturday morning.
    • The victim, Raushaun Kirkland, 31, was taken to a hospital where he later died.
    • The identity of the shooter is unknown, and police are asking for the public's help.

DALLAS - An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Dallas early Saturday morning. 

Dallas Lenway Street shooting

What we know:

The response began around 1 a.m., when police arrives at the 2800 block of Twyman Avenue.

Information at the scene revealed that Raushaun Kirkland, 31, had been shot in the 2700 block of Lenway Street. 

Kirkland was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died, Dallas PD said. 

What we don't know:

The identity of the shooter has not been discovered. 

Police are actively working to learn more about the crime. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective M. Holson, #11156, at ( 469) 571-5270 or matthew.holson@dallaspolice.gov.

The Source: Information in this article came from the Dallas Police Department. 

