Man found fatally shot in vehicle in Downtown Dallas

A 27-year-old man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle in Dallas early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just after 3:15 a.m., when officers were called to the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue.

Police met with a 20-year-old who was with the victim, Gustavo Lopez Estrada.

Estrada was inside his vehicle and had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators found Estrada was possibly shot by someone in a dark-colored SUV in the area of Pacific Ave. and Harwood Ave.

Police are continuing to investigate the motive for the shooting and other further circumstances.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Dallas PD Det. David Grubbs at (214) 671-3675 or by email David.grubbs@dallascityhall.com.