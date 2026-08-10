Fatal Northwest Fort Worth shooting leads to standoff with barricaded suspect

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The Brief Police responding to an 8:40 p.m. call Sunday found an adult male shot to death inside a vehicle on Talons Crest Circle. Authorities believe the suspect and victim knew each other and say the suspect remains barricaded in a neighboring residence as of Monday morning. The Fort Worth Police Homicide Unit is investigating, and the victim's name will be released following next-of-kin notification by the medical examiner.



Fort Worth police are investigating a fatal Sunday night shooting in Northwest Fort Worth that left one man dead and led to an active standoff with a suspect believed to be barricaded inside a nearby residence.

Fatal Fort Worth shooting

What we know:

Officers with the Northwest Division responded to a shooting call at 8:40 p.m. Aug. 9 in the 5600 block of Talons Crest Circle. Upon arrival, first responders found an adult male inside a vehicle with at least one gunshot wound.

Emergency personnel performed life-saving measures, but the victim died at the scene.

Investigators believe the suspect and the victim knew each other, as did other individuals present at the scene. An update from authorities around 1 a.m. stated the suspect was still barricaded in a neighboring home as officers worked to take the person into custody.

What we don't know:

Law enforcement officials have not confirmed if the standoff ended and what the end result was.

What's next:

The Fort Worth Police Department's Homicide Unit has taken the lead in the ongoing investigation.

The victim’s identity, along with the official cause and manner of death, will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office following notification of next of kin.

What you can do:

Authorities urge anyone with information about the incident to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4330. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477 or online at 469tips.com.