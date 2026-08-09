Texas game wardens offer $1,000 reward after 3 alligators shot at Fort Worth Nature Center

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The Brief Texas game wardens are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever is illegally shooting alligators at the Fort Worth Nature Center. Between May and July 2026, two alligators were killed and left behind, while a third was found alive with a crossbow bolt lodged in its body. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Operation Game Thief by phone at 1-800-792-4263, online, or via the mobile app.



Texas game wardens are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is illegally shooting alligators at the Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge on Lake Worth.

Reward offered in alligator shootings:

What we know:

Between May and July 2026, at least three alligators were shot at the nature refuge. Two of the animals were killed and their carcasses were left to waste, while a third survived after game wardens discovered it with a crossbow bolt still lodged in its body.

The reward is being offered through Operation Game Thief, Texas' wildlife crime stoppers program.

What you can do:

Authorities urge anyone with information about the shootings to contact Operation Game Thief at 1-800-792-4263 (GAME), report online at tpwd.texas.gov/warden/connect/ogt, or submit a tip using the Texas OGT mobile app. Tips can also be sent via text by sending the keyword "TXOGT" followed by the information to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous.