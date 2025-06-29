Fatal crash on US 75 in Allen claims Garland man's life

article

The Brief A fatal crash occurred early Sunday morning on southbound US 75 in Allen, involving a car and a tractor-trailer. The driver of the car, identified as 52-year-old Rodolfo Rodriguez Sr. of Garland, was killed. A passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The Allen Police Department is currently investigating the cause of the crash.



What we know:

The Allen Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Sunday morning on southbound US 75, just south of the Bethany Drive overpass.

At approximately 6:55 a.m., officers responded to a major crash involving a white Chevrolet Malibu and a tractor-trailer.

Preliminary findings indicate the Malibu left its lane of travel and struck the rear of the tractor-trailer combination, which was temporarily stopped on the right shoulder with its emergency hazard lights activated.

Allen Police and Allen Fire Department personnel arrived on scene and located the driver of the Malibu unresponsive and trapped inside the vehicle. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Collin County Medical Examiner. A passenger in the Malibu sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

The driver of the tractor-trailer combination was not injured and remained at the scene to cooperate with investigators.

Two southbound lanes of US 75 were closed for several hours while officers conducted their investigation and cleared the scene.

The deceased has been identified as 52-year-old Rodolfo Rodriguez Sr. of Garland.

What they're saying:

The Allen Police Department extends its heartfelt condolences to Mr. Rodriquez’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

What's next:

This incident remains under investigation by the Allen Police Department Traffic Unit.

No further information is available at this time.