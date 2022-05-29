Driver dies in overnight crash on I-20 in Dallas

article

Dallas County Sheriff's Department deputies are investigating a deadly crash on I-20 early Sunday morning.

The wreck happened just after 2 a.m., just before the S. Polk Street exit in the westbound lanes of the interstate.

Authorities had to close down part of I-20 for hours as they investigated.

Investigators said a driver lost control, and they didn’t find any other vehicles that were involved.

The driver was pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Man arrested for road rage shooting in Keller

Advertisement

No further details were released.