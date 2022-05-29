Driver dies in overnight crash on I-20 in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas County Sheriff's Department deputies are investigating a deadly crash on I-20 early Sunday morning.
The wreck happened just after 2 a.m., just before the S. Polk Street exit in the westbound lanes of the interstate.
Authorities had to close down part of I-20 for hours as they investigated.
Investigators said a driver lost control, and they didn’t find any other vehicles that were involved.
The driver was pronounced dead.
No further details were released.