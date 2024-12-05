Farmers Branch warehouse repackaged hemp products with real marijuana, police say

article

The Brief Farmers Branch police said they got a tip about an illegal drug operation in the city that involved legal hemp products that were repackaged with illegal marijuana and hallucinogenic mushrooms. Lab tests on some of the products revealed high levels of THC, some as high as 60-70%, as well as various concentrations of psilocybin. The raid was conducted just a day before Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced Senate Bill 3, which he hopes will ban all forms of THC in Texas.



Police and federal agents raided a warehouse in Farmers Branch where legal hemp products were allegedly being repackaged to contain illegal THC.

Farmers Branch police said its officers worked with agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to execute a search warrant at the warehouse on Valley View Lane early Wednesday morning.

They seized more than 4,600 pounds of marijuana and about $400,000 in cash.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Items seized from a warehouse in the 2000 block of Valley View Lane in Farmers Branch (Farmers Branch PD)

Police said the raid stemmed from a months-long investigation based on a tip from an informant.

Detectives uncovered a complex drug operation that involved forged certificates for legal hemp and CBD products, as well as repackaging legal products with illegal marijuana and hallucinogenic mushrooms.

"These products were repackaged at the warehouse on Valley View and shipped to vape shops across the Metroplex as well as to other cities in Texas and across the country," the police department said.

Lab tests conducted on the products confirmed they contained high levels of THC and psilocybin.

Although a few people who were inside the warehouse at the time of the raid were detained, no one has been arrested yet.

The DEA is expected to take over the investigation and pursue federal charges against those responsible for the operation.

News of the bust was released on the same day that Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick launched a campaign to ban all THC, including Delta-8 and Delta-9, from being sold in Texas.

"Dangerously, retailers exploited the agriculture law to sell life-threatening, unregulated forms of THC to the public and made them easily accessible. These stores not only sold to adults, but they targeted Texas children and exposed them to dangerous levels of THC. Since 2023, thousands of stores selling hazardous THC products have popped up in communities across the state, and many sell products, including beverages, that have three to four times the THC content which might be found in marijuana purchased from a drug dealer. Under Senate Bill 3, these products, and all forms of THC, will be banned in Texas," Patrick said in a news release.

Senate Bill 3 is expected to be a top priority for Patrick, who controls the Senate, once the Texas Legislative session begins on Jan. 14.