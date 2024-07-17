Farmers Branch councilmember: DART trains bring 'trash' to city

Carrollton and Farmers Branch have joined Plano, Irving and Rowlett in approving a resolution that states they believe their sales tax contribution for DART should be reduced.

DART says reducing their revenue from cities by 25 percent would have devastating consequences.

"They need to look at how they manage themselves, because they are using our money," said Farmers Branch Mayor Terry Lynne on Tuesday.

These votes are symbolic because it would still take a vote from the DART board or legislature to make a sales tax reduction happen, but it is definitely sending a message.

The suggestion is being made to the DART board, which is made up of members appointed by member city councils.

Related article

Dallas has eight members and the surrounding cities have seven.

State Representative Matt Shaheen of Plano has proposed legislation in the past two sessions that would change the funding system set up in 1984.

"There is a question as to whether citizens benefit enough from DART’s services to justify the high costs. Unfortunately, DART has been resistant to greater transparency and accountability, so cities are taking the appropriate steps by reducing funding," wrote Shaheen in a statement.

The sentiments are being echoed by Farmers Branch city councilman Richard Jackson, who added a remark some are calling offensive.

"40 years and they can't seem to police this parking lot here. We have residents in high-dollar townhomes here, and there's nothing but a chain-link fence between them and all the trash that comes up here on their trains," said Jackson.

Wednesday, in an interview with FOX 4, DART's spokeswoman fired back.

"It would be a huge deal for riders if any of our funding was reduced. It would mean riders sitting outside, waiting at least 30 minutes on all of our services. Cuts to a lot of services, we would have to make decisions about employment here at DART and our staff," said Jeamy Molina.

Molina admitted there are improvements DART needs to make to improve service.

She said they are focusing on reliability, cleanliness and safety,

"Our entire region depends on DART, looking at 1,000,000 new residents every year. That affects everyone. Not just cars, people using Uber, Amazon deliveries. Those are all things congesting our roads. Public transportation is the only way to help," Molina said.

Some Dallas city council members have also suggested the city's sales tax should be reduced to help fund the Dallas Police and Fire Pension system.



