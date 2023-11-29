Sisters killed in Farmers Branch home, suspect arrested

Police say they have arrested a man that they believe is responsible for murdering two sisters in Farmers Branch.

On Friday, Nov. 24, 47-year-old Catalina Andrade Valdez and 42-year-old Merced Andrade Bailon were found dead in the elder sister's home on Castleton Place.

Police say Jose Santiago Chairez was arrested shortly after the killing.

Jose Santiago Chairez (Source: Dallas County Jail)

Chairez is currently in the Dallas County Jail where he faces charges of capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault.

Jail records show that Chairez is being held without bond because he is believed to be in the country illegally.

Police have not released any information about the manner of death of the two sisters.

Farmers Branch PD says the investigation into the deaths is underway.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.