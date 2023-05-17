Farmer Wants a Wife's Meghan Baker returns to win Hunter’s heart in season finale

The Texas woman who made an unexpected and emotional departure on the FOX dating show "Farmer Wants a Wife" is back for the season finale.

Meghan Baker, who is from Midland, Texas, had to leave the show earlier in the season because her grandfather passed away.

"My emotions were already high. I mean because you put your heart on the line to hopefully find love and then I got that phone call from my mom that morning and we had just had our one-on-one day and my connections were so real, but family stands before anything, so I had to go home and be with my family," she told FOX 4’s Good Day in April.

But apparently her connection with one of the show’s farmers, Hunter, was strong enough for a surprise return.

"I got a call asking if I wanted to come back, and I couldn’t turn it down. I had to go back and see if Hunter still felt the same way that I felt about him when I left," she said Wednesday.

Baker is now one of two finalists in the fight to win Hunter’s heart. She’s since met his family and has even used the l-word to describe their relationship.

And despite previously saying she didn’t really like all the cameras; she now admits she’d consider getting married on TV if that’s what her future husband wanted.

"I did say before that it’s up to my partner how they would want to get married," Baker said. "I don’t really have to have a big wedding, though. I think I could run off somewhere and go do something fun with my future husband and come back and tell everybody that we’re married."

Find out what happens in the season finale of "Farmer Wants a Wife" at 8 p.m. Wednesday on FOX 4.