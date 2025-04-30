Far North Dallas development dispute could be settled in court soon

The Brief A developer wants to build an 11-story mixed-use apartment complex near Preston and Belt Line roads in Far North Dallas. Neighbors are unhappy about that plan and filed a lawsuit to stop it. The judge wants to give everyone a day in court to get the matter settled quickly.



The heated debate over a Far North Dallas development might be settled sooner rather than later in court.

Dallas Development Dispute

What's new:

On Wednesday, Dallas County Judge Martin Hoffman said that instead of granting or denying a temporary restraining order, the court will offer the opportunity for an expedited court trial.

The backstory:

On one side of the debate is a developer who wants to turn his aging shopping center near Preston and Belt Line roads into an 11-story mixed-use apartment complex.

On the other side are homeowners who argue an apartment tower is out of character with the suburban section of town. They worry it will lead to even more traffic congestion and a loss in property values.

Last month, the Dallas City Council approved a zoning change to allow the development.

But the homeowners filed a lawsuit alleging that the city committed what’s called "spot zoning." That’s when a city council approves a zoning change that’s out of character with the area.

What's next:

Cases like these often take a year or two to go to trial.

Instead, there will be a hearing on Friday morning to determine if both sides agree to an expedited trial and how soon that trial could happen.

"I realize it is important to get a level of certainty for all parties involved," Judge Hoffman said.