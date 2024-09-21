Dallas shooting: Victim shoots attacker in Far East Dallas

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Dallas police say a victim shot their attacker early Saturday morning in Far East Dallas.

Police were called to a home on Tres Logos Lane for a shooting around 12:30 a.m.

Investigators say the suspect was hitting the victim. The victim then grabbed a gun and shot the suspect.

The suspect was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Charges in the case are pending.

Police say the victim and suspect knew each other, but did not go into further detail about their relationship.

No information has been released about either the victim or the suspect.

Dallas police say the incident is under investigation.

The Source Information in this article came from Dallas Police.



