Family wants answers after deadly Fort Worth hit-and-run crash

The Brief A Fort Worth family is demanding answers after 75-year-old Jessylne Williams was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Nov. 7. Williams, who suffered from bad eyesight and early dementia, was struck by at least one vehicle on Lancaster Avenue that did not stop. Police have stated that an eyewitness account is available, and they are urging the driver to turn themselves in to explain what occurred.



A family is calling for answers after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Fort Worth.

Deadly Fort Worth pedestrian crash

The backstory:

Jessylne Williams, 75, was hit by at least one vehicle on Lancaster Ave., in front of a police department building around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 7.

Officers were called to the area for a report of a woman lying in the roadway. The driver of the vehicle did not stop.

Williams' family members say she had just been reported missing by her niece. She rarely went out alone at night. They say she had bad eyesight and was in the beginning stages of dementia. They believe she may have been confused.

But what confuses the family is the silence since Williams was hit.

The family told FOX 4 police said an eyewitness told them everything that happened. The family is waiting for an arrest and some closure.

What they're saying:

Brad Perez with the Fort Worth Police Department said, "When you take off, it's a sign of guilt. And then you have to explain yourself. So we certainly hope that whoever is involved will come forth and just let us know this is what occurred, and speak with us."

Williams was a mother, grandmother and the glue of her family.

A memorial for Williams sits on the steps of the police department while her family is still in limbo.

The family is asking the person who hit Williams to turn themselves in and bring closure to the family.