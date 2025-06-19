Family seeks justice for man killed in suspected Dallas carjacking attempt

The Brief Dallas police have made one arrest in connection with the March murder of 30-year-old Victor Rojas. The suspect has bonded out, and an 18-year-old suspect, Jose Salas Jr., is still at large. Rojas's family believes he was the victim of an attempted carjacking.



Dallas police have made one arrest in connection to the murder of a man in March, but one suspect is still on the run.

Thirty-year-old Victor Rojas was shot on South Buckner Boulevard. His family says he had gone to the gym that night and never returned. On Thursday, FOX 4 spoke with the victim’s family.

What we know:

Alex Hernandez, 20, was arrested in April in connection to Rojas’ murder. He has since bonded out on his murder charge.

Dallas police didn't release many details about the murder back in March. Now, the department is asking for the public's help in this case.

The victim's family, waiting for complete justice, tells us the last time they spoke to Rojas, he was headed to the gym.

The night of March 3, officers responded to a QuikTrip gas station at South Buckner Boulevard and Samuell Boulevard. Rojas frequented the Planet Fitness next door to the QuikTrip. That night, Rojas told his wife he was going to work out, a common part of his evening routine.

Police say Rojas was shot and killed, with his body found next to his truck and the gas pump.

Rojas' family says police told them that two suspects were attempting to carjack the 30-year-old as he was leaving the gym.

Dallas PD Seeks Second Murder Suspect

Investigators are looking for 18-year-old Jose Salas Jr., the second suspect believed to have been involved in Rojas' murder.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to Salas' arrest.

What we don't know:

Dallas investigators did not release a motive.

What they're saying:

Rojas' family did not want their identities revealed, scared for their own safety with Salas not in custody. Despite this, they spoke with FOX 4 in an attempt to get help from the public in finding Salas.

"If they know him or know where he is at, speak up. It's scary, I get that. It's scary. Even for us," said a family member of Rojas.

What you can do:

