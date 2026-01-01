Family pleads for release of ICE detainee as disabled son’s health declines

The Brief Maher Tarabishi, a 62-year-old Jordanian national and primary caregiver for his disabled son, was detained by ICE during a routine check-in in Dallas. The DHS labels Tarabishi a "criminal alien" and an admitted member of the Palestine Liberation Organization, a group it classifies as a terrorist organization. While the family seeks a humanitarian release due to the son’s failing health, it remains unknown what specific role Tarabishi allegedly held within the PLO.



Maher Tarabishi's family has been fighting to have him released from ICE custody on humanitarian grounds, calling him the primary caregiver for his disabled adult son.

But a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security says Tarabishi is a "criminal alien" and a member of a terrorist organization who should have been deported years ago.

What we know:

FOX 4 is learning new details about the immigration case of Maher Tarabishi.

Maher Tarabishi

The 62-year-old Jordanian national was detained by ICE agents during a routine check-in at the ICE field office in Dallas on October 28th.

On Tuesday, supporters held a news conference demanding his release on humanitarian grounds.

But according to the DHS, Tarabishi is an admitted member of the Palestine Liberation Organization, which DHS called a terrorist organization.

What they're saying:

Tarabashi's family says his asylum request was denied years ago, but he was allowed to stay in the U.S. on a Supervision Order from the Obama administration, to care for his disabled son. That changed under the Trump administration.

"Maher Tarabishi is not a criminal, he is not dangerous, he is a father who has spent his whole life caring for his disabled son," said Maher’s daughter-in-law, Shahd Arnaout.

The other side:

In a statement to FOX 4 news, a Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman said in part:

"Shockingly, the Obama administration went as far as to proactively file a joint motion to dismiss the immigration case against Tarabishi on Aug. 10, 2011, despite the fact that he had admitted to being a member of a foreign terrorist organization and was already ordered removed."

Dig deeper:

FOX 4 discussed the situation with Daniel Weiss, an attorney and former immigration judge not involved in this case.

"From what I understand of the circumstances, it's an individual who was ordered removed many years ago," said Weiss.

To complicate matters, Tarabishi's 30-year-old disabled son, Wael, is hospitalized at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.

He suffers from a progressive muscle disorder called Pompe Disease. His father is his primary caregiver. Relatives say Wael has been hospitalized twice since his father was detained.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

"My uncle has never done anything wrong in this country. He has followed the laws and abided by everything. He went to his immigration appointments on the dot," said Maher’s cousin, Louis Tarabishi.

DHS did not elaborate on Tarabishi's alleged role with the P.L.O, which is a large coalition that includes militant groups but also diplomatic liaisons.

Weiss says it will ultimately be up to ICE to decide if Tarabishi should be released on humanitarian grounds.

"The immigration court doesn't play a role in that at all. That's a discretionary decision that's made by ICE. They have the authority to what's called parole the person, to allow the person to remain in the United States under supervision. But it's not required. It's a discretionary call that they need to make," said Weiss.

Loui Tarabishi

What's next:

Again, it is not known what role, if any, Tarabishi had as a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization.

FOX 4 did reach out to the daughter-in-law for comment in response to the DHS's claims but have not heard back.

Tarabishi remains at the Bluebonnet Detention Center.