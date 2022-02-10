Family of University Park father killed in road rage shooting still seeking answers

Dallas police believe a husband and father was the victim of a road rage killing on I-20 as he was traveling for work a year ago.

His family now hopes an increase in the cash reward encourages someone to speak up.

Police said they've learned little over the past year about the mysterious killing of a 53-year-old University Park husband and father of three, and they need people to think back to that cold February 2021 day to help solve the case.

Chris Murzin was found shot and killed in his black SUV on February 11, 2021, at 1 p.m.

"Quick sense of humor, great smile," his widow, Christina Murzin, said. "Have to be strong, with Jack having special needs and Chris not here, I'm his sole caregiver."

One year later Chris' widow and their three children are still waiting for justice.

"No one deserves to die this way, unfair the person who took him away from us is still out there living their life like nothing happened," Christina added.

Police said they believe the shooter was driving a silver small SUV that captured on surveillance video.

The only motive investigators can come up with is road rage.

He was driving along I-20 for work. The shooting happened near South Polk Street.

It was a cold day, below freezing, just days before Winter Storm Uri blanketed North Texas with snow.

Police hope that will help people remember something.

"They know if they were driving down 20 during that time, and can remember seeing a medium to small size SUV," Dallas PD Det. Tonya McDaniel said.

Det. McDaniel hopes that if the shooter confessed to someone, that person will come forward, even anonymously.

"How would your family feel it happened to you? You would want them to do the right thing. It is treating others how you would want to be treated," she added.

In a search for the killer, Christina and the community have raised enough to increase the Crime Stoppers rewards to $57,500.

RELATED: Beloved University Park father killed in apparent road rage shooting

There are also billboards throughout town, Christina has hired a private investigator.

"Would love that reward money to go to someone because it would help me and help them too," she said.

Before his death last year, Murzin had already bought his wife a Valentine's card.

"Thankful over the years he gave me lots of cards, he was good about giving me cards, that did not just say love Chris, but had really nice notes in them," his widow recalled.

Last year, he had not yet had the chance to sign his card.

"It's funny it says, Happy Valentine's Day, you're the ketchup to my fries…Things are just better together, kind of like us. The last card," Christina said. "Life is short, you never know what tomorrow may bring. Make sure you tell your loved ones that you love them."

Advertisement

Anyone with information that could help solve this case is asked to contact Det. McDaniel at 469-261-6790 or tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com. People can also report information to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 214-373-TIPS.