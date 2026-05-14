Family desperate for answers after woman found dead in Oak Cliff home

The Brief Family members are pleading for answers after a woman’s body was found in East Oak Cliff. Relatives say 27-year-old Mariah Murray was found inside a freezer in an abandoned home. Police have not announced any arrests, suspects or a motive.



The family of Mariah Murray is searching for answers after her body was found in an abandoned home in East Oak Cliff.

Oak Cliff murder investigation

The latest:

FOX 4 was at the scene Thursday when Murray’s family pulled up to visit the home where she was found. As they processed the emotions of her death, they gave some insight to raise awareness in hopes of finding the killer.

What they're saying:

"All of these people around here, somebody who knows did it," Murray's cousin said. "Somebody seen her. They know who did it."

As the family drove to the abandoned home off Georgia Avenue where Murray’s body was found Sunday afternoon, they held onto hope that they would find some answers.

"She didn’t deserve what happened to her," another bereaved family member said.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been made and Dallas PD has not released a motive or suspect.

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Body found in Oak Cliff

The backstory:

Dallas police discovered the 27-year-old’s body. Her family says she was frozen in a freezer.

Murray has nearly a dozen criminal charges in Dallas County throughout the past few years. A majority of charges, however, are minor infractions related to DART, like fare evasion.

The Illinois Avenue DART station backs up to the home where Murray’s body was found.

Hours after Murray’s body was found in the abandoned home, Dallas Fire Rescue responded to a fire at the home. The cause is still under investigation. It’s unclear if it’s connected to the murder.

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Family and neighbors react

FOX 4 spoke with multiple neighbors, including Cesar Labrador, who lives down the street. Another neighbor, speaking off-camera, says the abandoned home was a crack house for drug addicts.

What they're saying:

"I really do give out my condolences to her family and hope they’re okay," Labrador said.

"Oh, she had plenty of options, but people choose to do what they want to do, but whatever they chose, she didn’t deserve what happened," said one family member.

"Man, Mariah had a good spirit," said another. "Always laughing. She loved to play. You know, people just make mistakes. You know, maybe she was hanging with the wrong people."

"Somebody had to see something, and somebody had to know something, so they need to speak up," a family member said. "So, whoever did it, we want justice. We want whoever did it found. Point-blank. Period."