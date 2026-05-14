Dallas police ask for help after 27-year-old woman found dead in East Oak Cliff home

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The Brief Dallas police are seeking the public's help after a 27-year-old woman was found dead in an East Oak Cliff home Sunday afternoon. Officers discovered the body of Maria Murray after responding to a call in the 1400 block of Georgia Avenue around 2:30 p.m. While a homicide investigation is underway, detectives have not yet released a cause of death or identified any potential suspects.



Dallas police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old woman found in an East Oak Cliff home Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call in the 1400 block of Georgia Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, investigators discovered the body of Maria Murray. The Dallas Police Department has classified the case as a homicide.

While the shooting has been confirmed, detectives are still working to determine the circumstances that led to the woman’s death. No suspect information or motive has been released at this time.

What you can do:

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective C. Fehrenbach at 214-671-3671.