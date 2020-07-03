Families plan at-home viewing celebrations to watch Kaboom Town fireworks online

The Fourth of July will be celebrated much differently this year than in the past, with the largest fireworks show in North Texas moved online.

Instead of gathering, people will be apart this year due to the coronavirus pandemic with Kaboom Town in Addison not taking place in-person and instead turned into an online-only experience.

“We can put blankets and stuff out and we'll load up the speaker with surround sound,” said Flower Mound resident Colleen Mauboules.

The Mauboules are among the many sad to miss the excitement of being beneath the stars as fireworks light up the sky. So they decided to put up a screen in their backyard to watch the virtual Kaboom Town show tonight.

“So it is kind of nice knowing we don't really have to, you know, hurry up and eat and go somewhere and wait, you know. I mean, of course, the booms and smells are a big part of the effect of seeing them. But, you know, the next best thing,” Mauboules said.

Addison's Kaboom Town attracts as many as 500,000 people to the small town that is only four square miles. The decision to go virtual was made before the governor's latest order limiting crowd sizes.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

Advertisement

This is the 35th year for Kaboom Town and the show is set to feature 30 percent more shells. A private third party set off an elaborate display at Texas Motor Speedway on Thursday night, but Addison officials would not confirm if it was their display being recorded for Friday night's stream.

“This is a far cry from July 4th in the past but wanted to come out here and enjoy the weather,” said Lane Hunter.

He and his two daughters are also planning to watch the stream of the fireworks show from home.

“It will be quite a bit different, but as good as it gets, we want to make sure we are safe, not around too many people,” Hunter said.

The fireworks display will be streamed Friday night at 9:30 pm on the town of Addison's YouTube channel.

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases