Families fill North Texas attractions as cleaning is stepped up over coronavirus fears

Some of the area's most popular Spring Break destinations are packed this week as concerns grow over the coronavirus.

With North Texas school districts off either this week or next, park employees are raising their cleaning standards to stop the potential spread of the virus or other germs.

Families at the Fort Worth Zoo on Tuesday saw people enjoying the sunny weather with extra health measures throughout the facility -- like freestanding handwashing stations.

“People can just stop and wash their hands and go on about their day. We are taking it all very seriously. We are washing down our services, hard surfaces, door knobs, door handles those kinds of common places,” said Alexis Wilson, Fort Worth Zoo.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

It was much the same at Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington -- sun, fun and safety. Hand sanitizer stations and cleaning teams were hard to miss and welcomed by guests.

Advertisement

“As we were eating they were cleaning off the tables, you see carts with hand sanitizer and spray. You just see the extra effort here,” said Paulita Gordon.

“I see they go around like every second they have to clean, and I wanted to say thank you,” said Gabrielle Bullock.

There have been no confirmed COVID-19 virus cases in Tarrant County.