Fairview police in standoff with woman after chase

Police in Fairview were involved in a standoff with a woman after a chase in Collin County early Monday morning.

According to early reports, the woman reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

Police threw out spike strips to slow her down.

She then barricaded herself in the vehicle near a gas station in Melissa.

She reportedly had a child in the vehicle, making things more difficult for police.

