Dallas considers special $2 surcharge to pay for Fair Park upgrades

Fair Park
DALLAS - Dallas is looking at new ways to fully fund improvements to Fair Park.

The city council's Parks, Trails and Environment Committee will hear details on the plan on Monday.

It's estimate the city will need about $600 million to upgrade facilities to host some major events.

A proposition passed by Dallas voters last year will get about half that amount.

The city is considering two more ways to come up with the other $300 million.

One is tax increment financing, the other is a $2 surcharge on tickets sold to any event at Fair Park.

That would include the State Fair and any concert at Fair Park.

The full city council may vote on the plan later this month.

 