Dallas leaders approve development plans for Fair Park community park

The Brief The Dallas City Council approved a development agreement for a 10.5-acre community park at Fair Park, with construction expected to begin late this summer. Fair Park First has six months to raise the final $5 million for the $40 million project, which is scheduled to open in 2028. A forensic audit is also underway to track $5.7 million in previously misused donations intended for the park.



The Dallas City Council approved the development agreement for a community park at Fair Park.

It means the city is now closer than ever to fulfilling its decades-old promise to South Dallas residents. But some council members are still raising concerns about previous funds that were misused.

Fair Park Community Park

What's new:

Wednesday’s agreement gives Fair Park First, the nonprofit organization that has been raising money for the project, six months to raise the remaining $5 million and break ground on the park.

What we know:

Work on the long-awaited $40 million project should begin late this summer after the World Cup ends, with an opening date scheduled for 2028.

The 10.5-acre park will be on the east side of Fair Park in the parking lot southeast of the Dos Equis Pavilion. It will include playgrounds, a splash pad, shaded lawns, canopy trees, walking paths, a fitness loop, a dog park, and gathering spaces.

100% of the community-requested amenities were included in the final design, according to Fair Park First.

It will be the largest green space investment in South Dallas.

What they're saying:

During public comments, several South Dallas residents urged the council members to move forward with the development agreement.

The land where the park will be built once held family homes. They were torn down to make room for a parking lot, and residents at the time were promised a beautiful community gathering place. But that never really happened.

"There is no other place in this city that has had a promise that has been broken for 50 years," said Eva Jones.

Many lamented that Klyde Warren Park was built while their promised green space was delayed for decades.

"When I first heard of this, I thought, ‘How in the world are they going to build a park over a freeway?’ But it was done in three years. That must have been an engineering feat. And here we are, nine years later. We are still trying to get our community park built on a flat surface," added Delphine Ganious, a third-generation South Dallas resident.

Councilman Adam Bazaldua believes the park will write a new chapter for South Dallas. And he is confident that this time the deadlines will be met.

"I think we will be standing at the ribbon cutting early 2028. I believe we will hit the deadlines needed. All the stakeholders are on board," he said.

As for the loss of parking, Councilman Bazaldua said that parking lot sits empty for the majority of the year and is not improving t he quality of life for South Dallas.

Funding Setbacks

The backstory:

Two years ago, an audit determined the third-party operator of Fair Park, Oak View Group, misused $5.7 million in donations intended to build the park. The money was used for operating expenses.

In June, Dallas terminated its contract with Oak View Group.

What they're saying:

While some council members expressed concerns about misused money, Fair Park First reassured them that there are now better checks and balances in place.

Bazaldua also believes the city should seek justice with the former operator through civil or criminal action.

"Is there a forensic audit happening to discover what happened to the missing $5.7 million?" asked Councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn.

"Yes, there is an audit underway. We’ve received preliminary audit and we plan to share those results soon," replied Ryan O’Conner with Dallas Parks.