Extended video: Deputy is polite to fans before shoving Toronto Raptors president twice in chest

The Alameda County sheriff’s deputy who shoved the Toronto Raptors president twice in the chest as the team executive was on his way to congratulate his players, was also seen being polite to other fans trying to exit out the wrong door.

Deputy Alan Strickland spoke to at least four other groups just moments before Masai Ujiri tried to get onto the court in June 2019.

Strickland is seen telling all of them that they had to exit the game at Oracle Arena up a set of stairs onto the first-floor concourse, instead of leaving the game through the court where he was standing, according to a review of extended body camera video recorded that night.

In one case, Strickland told a father and son who wanted to leave the wrong way: “I’m sorry. I apologize. Have a great day.”

But when Ujiri starts to hurriedly walk onto the court to greet his victorious team, things quickly got heated.

WATCH: Extended video: Deputy polite to several other fans before shoving Toronto Raptors president twice

Security officers tell a woman she can't exit out a particular door as she is telling them her mom is disabled. Strickland tells her he's "terribly sorry."

Warriors fans were leaving early because it was inevitable that the Raptors were going to be the champions in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

In the end, the Raptors won, 114-110. It was the first time in history any Canadian team has ever captured an NBA title.

Six minutes and 20 seconds of video were released publicly last week as a result of a federal lawsuit Strickland filed against Ujiri, alleging assault and battery. The extended body camera is one component of that release.

KTVU pieced together what Strickland wrote in his police report that night and compared that to what is seen in the videos.

The findings: Most things that Strickland said could not be backed up by the visual evidence.

WATCH: Video shows shoving match between deputy and Raptors president

Here is what the comparison between Strickland's incident report and the body camera video revealed:

STRICKLAND: Anschutz Entertainment Group gave him pictures of the proper credentials needed to gain access to the court at the end of the game. He was given “strict orders” that during the last four minutes of the fourth quarter, he had to stand at pre-assigned posts to protect the players and the staff around the court.

At a security briefing, he was told that if the Raptors won, “only those people with gold ribbon armbands were allowed access to the court” until a mobile stage was set up and a rope barriers were in place.

After the stage and ropes were in place, NBA security would allow people with plastic NBA Finals credentials with the words “Trophy Presentation” to access the court. This credential was purple.

Also, everyone who wanted to access the court had to wear this plastic credential around their neck on a lanyard.

At 8:45 p.m., Strickland said he saw a person, whom he later learned was Ujiri, walking toward him. “I had never seen Ujiri before and was not familiar with his role," he wrote.

He said Ujiri did not have any visible credentials around his neck. He also was not wearing a yellow armband.

Strickland said he saw Ujiri start to pull out what appeared to be security credentials from inside his left breast suit jacket pocket. But he added Ujiri did not pull them out far enough to verify who the credential belonged to or show the color-coding.

VIDEO: Ujiri was not wearing a gold armband. He did have a plastic credential, but it was not around his neck.

The video shows that it was halfway out of his suit breast pocket, which was easily seen, and that he was either tucking it into his pocket or trying to pull it out.

The video does not show if it was the purple trophy credential.

Ujri’s legal team described this as an all-access pass.

A man who said he was with the Raiders is wearing a yellow wristband. It's unclear if this is the yellow armband Deputy Strickland was referring to.

No one else in the crowd appears to be wearing a yellow armband.

One man who said he was with the Raiders is seen wearing a yellow wristband. Strickland does not let that man exit out the courtside and directs up him upstairs.

ESPN sports reporter Brian Windhorst said in an interview this week that he was not wearing a yellow armband and was able to get onto the court, no questions asked.

Deputy Alan Strickland pushes Raptors president Masai Ujiri back twice.

STRICKLAND: The deputy said: “Ujiri ignored my verbal request and forcefully used his right hand, slapping my left hand out of his way.”

VIDEO: Strickland does say something that is unintelligible on the video, and then appears to almost immediately grab Ujiri's suit, pushing the Raptors president backward and telling him to “back the f-- up.” Strickland shoves Ujiri a second time.

Ujiri looks surprised and says, “I’m the president of the Raptors.”

Ujiri is not seen slapping the deputy’s hand away.

However, Ujiri eventually shoves the deputy back with open hands in his chest area. It is quick and over within a second or two. Strickland takes a step or two back. He never falls to the ground or is seen yelling out in pain.

That shove is not captured on the body camera, but on a second, security camera inside the arena.

Majai Ujiri has his credentials halfway out of his breast suit pocket.

STRICKLAND: While he was confronting Ujiri, the deputy said he was grabbed by a man in a green shirt who yelled: “please, please, please.” The man in the green shirt pulled Strickland back and the deputy said his left arm was trapped and he could not “defend himself.”

Strickland said he then saw Ujiri pull out a plastic placard and wave it in his face. But he said he couldn’t recognize it because he waved it “quickly and aggressively.”

VIDEO: The video backs up what Strickland said about the man in the green shirt.

However, Ujiri is not seen waving his credentials aggressively in the air. He is seen pulling them out and his hands fly up in the air for a moment before he brings them down. His credentials are in his palm, facing out the entire time.

A man in a green shirt (far left corner) calls out "please, please, please" when the deputy shoves Masai Ujiri.

STRICKLAND: The deputy said Ujiri walked “aggressively” toward him “raising both of his hands and striking me with closed fists in a straight arm manner I would best describe as a double first punch.”

He said Ujiri’s left hand struck him in the right collarbone area and his right hand on the left side of his chin.

The “blunt force of being struck by both fists from Ujiri knocked me backward three full steps or approximately four feet.”

He said his body camera turned off because the man in the green shirt was holding him back or because of Ujiri’s “violent strikes.”

He told his sergeant that he was just punched in the face by Ujiri. He then watched as “Ujiri aggressively attempted to move toward me in a confrontational manner, which made me believe he wanted to physically assault me again.”

VIDEO: There is no evidence to support that Ujiri punched the deputy anywhere, let alone the face.

Deputy Alan Strickland grabs Masai Ujiri's suit.

STRICKLAND: The man in the green shirt escorted Ujiri onto the court. Once he got there, Raptors player Kyle Lowry embraced him. As Ujiri was hugging Lowry, Strickland said he looked in my direction and mouthed “f--- you.”

VIDEO: A security video taken high above the court shows Ujiri getting escorted onto the court by the man in the green shirt and then hugging Lowry. There is no visual evidence of Ujiri mouthing profanity to Strickland from this recording, which was taken from a wide, far view from the incident.

Strickland is far away from Ujiri at this point and several fans are standing in between them.

Masai Ujiri hugs Raptors player Kyle Lowry after the Toronto team beat the Warriors 114-100.

STRICKLAND: While he was working on his report, Strickland said he developed a migraine and had a continued “popping and cracking” in his jaw. He said he could feel swelling on his chin and was in “constant pain.”

He went to Eden Medical Center. He said Dr. Yang Wang diagnosed him with something, which was redacted from the report. He said he was still in pain two days later when he opened and closed his mouth. He went back to the ER and was diagnosed with something, which was also redacted. He took photos of the “swelling of his face.”

PHOTOGRAPH: The picture of Strickland's face taken at the hospital and submitted to the court do not show evidence of facial swelling or bruising. It is not possible to confirm the details of his diagnosis due to privacy restrictions.

Strickland at first said he had a concussion, a condition he did not formally mention in his lawsuit.

Alan Strickland says he had facial swelling after he was shoved by Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri. This is his photo from the hospital.

Last week, Ujiri filed paperwork to countersue Strickland, alleging fraud and excessive force.

Strickland has not been back to work since that Raptors-Warriors game and has collected about $150,000 in worker's compensation since then.

Lisa Fernandez is a reporter for KTVU.

