Execution date set for 2014 Tarrant County murder case
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas - A Tarrant County man who has been on death row since 2014 has had his execution date set.
What we know:
51-year-old Cedric Ricks will be executed on March 11 as decided by 371st District Judge Ryan Hill.
He had been sentenced to death in 2014 after murdering his common-law wife and her son.
In May 2013, Ricks got into an argument with Roxann Sanchez, his 30-year-old girlfriend.
He then stabbed and killed her and Anthony Figueroa, her 8-year-old son, with a kitchen knife.
Ricks also stabbed her 12-year-old son more than two dozen times, but he survived.
What they're saying:
"Hill’s decision came in October, during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which served as a stark reminder of why we continue to fight to end family violence," the newsletter wrote.
The Source: Information in this story came from a Tarrant County newsletter and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice's website.