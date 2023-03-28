Ex-Rangers pitcher John Wetteland’s child sex abuse charges dropped

article

Child sex assault charges against former Texas Rangers pitcher John Wetteland have been dismissed.

Wetteland was arrested in 2019 after a relative accused him of sexual abuse years earlier.

During his trial in Denton County last year, the accuser's mother said he struggled to speak and committed self-harm before he finally made the outcry.

Wetteland took the stand in his own defense and denied doing anything wrong.

The trial ended with a mistrial because jurors could not agree on a verdict.

Prosecutors had planned to re-try the case, but last week opted to drop the charges instead.

Wetteland pitched in the Major Leagues for 12 seasons. He finished his career with the Rangers between 1997 and 2000.