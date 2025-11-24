Ex-Parker County firefighter arrested for indecent exposure

article

A former Parker County Emergency Services District No. 1 employee was arrested last week on an indecent exposure charge.

What we know:

According to jail records, 56-year-old Jason Hinton was arrested on Thursday for indecent exposure. He was booked into the Parker County jail and then released on bond the same day.

Parker County ESD confirmed Hinton is a former firefighter and paramedic for the district. However, his last shift was on Nov. 16.

What we don't know:

No details about the alleged crime have been released.

"While we will not comment on an active criminal investigation, we can confirm that the allegation does not involve a child," the department said in a news release posted on social media.

What they're saying:

"The District understands that transparency and public trust are essential, especially when it concerns the first responders our community depends on to protect life and property. Parker County ESD No. 1 maintains rigorous hiring practices, including comprehensive criminal, civil, employment, and personal background checks. Additionally, the District removes any employee from service immediately upon receiving information regarding a pending criminal matter," Parker County ESD said. "Our commitment to the safety, trust, and well-being of the communities we serve remains unwavering."