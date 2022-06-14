Ex-Officer Aaron Dean's murder trial facing yet another delay

article

The murder trial of former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean was delayed again.

Dean shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson at her mother’s home almost three years ago while responding to a call about an open door at the home.

Prosecutors said Dean was checking on the house but never identified himself as a police officer before firing through a back window. Jefferson was holding a gun and may have thought there was a prowler outside the home.

Dean’s trial has been delayed several times but was finally set to begin next week.

His attorneys asked for another delay and is seeking to have Judge David Hagerman removed.

Earlier this year, Judge David Hagerman denied the defense's request to move Aaron Dean's trial out of Tarrant County because of the media coverage of the case.

Dean’s attorneys claim Judge Hagerman is biased against the defense.

A new trial date has not yet been set.