Ex-Lake Worth officer indicted for hitting man with police radio

Lake Worth police officer Landon Rollins is accused of hitting a man in the head with his police radio back in May and then claiming the man hit his head on a concrete wall. He was fired from the department in July. A Tarrant County grand jury indicted him last week on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with a government record.



A former Lake Worth police officer has been indicted by a grand jury in an excessive force case.

Landon Rollins, 44, is accused of hitting a man in the head with his police radio back in May.

The man, Tyler McKinney, suffered serious injuries from the incident.

Rollins allegedly lied on his report by stating McKinney had hit his head on a concrete wall.

Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian fired him in July for violating multiple policies.

"The Lake Worth Police Department is filled with talented men and women who serve with incredible integrity, professionalism and accountability. The department has and will continue to hold members accountable who fail to uphold the high standards expected of a Lake Worth police officer," the department said in a news release.

A Tarrant County grand jury indicted Rollins this past Friday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with a governmental record.

He turned himself in for the felony indictment on Tuesday and has already been released on bond.

Rollins also previously worked for the Fort Worth Police Department.