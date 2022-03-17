Ex-GM Donnie Nelson sues Mavericks, claims he was fired for reporting sexual misconduct

Former general manager for the Dallas Mavericks Donnie Nelson has filed a lawsuit alleging he was fired in retaliation for reporting that an executive for the Mavs sexually harassed and sexually assaulted his nephew.

The lawsuit filed in Dallas County alleges that Jason Lutin, who is said to be Mark Cuban's chief of staff and "right-hand person" in the lawsuit, assaulted and harassed Nelson’s nephew in a hotel room during the 2020 All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

Nelson reportedly asked Lutin to meet with his nephew for possible job opportunities in the sports and entertainment industry. After a meeting with the Nelson family, the lawsuit claims Lutin asked to meet with him in an NBA-sponsored hotel room.

That is where the lawsuit alleges Lutin sexually harassed and sexually assaulted Nelson’s nephew.

According to the lawsuit, Nelson’s nephew reported this to the team, and Cuban’s reaction was to "sweep Lutin‘s sexual harassment and sexual assault under the rug."

Nelson said he didn’t learn of the allegations until five months later. And when he reported the allegations, he was "asked to sign a confidentiality agreement to keep quiet about Lutin's sexual harassment in the hotel room."

Cuban then gave Nelson "the proverbially cold shoulder," and Nelson was fired in June.

Nelson then filed an EEOC charge against the Mavericks for illegal retaliation for firing him.

The lawsuit also alleges Cuban offered Nelson $52 million to withdraw the illegal retaliation termination claim and sign a confidentiality agreement regarding the alleged harassment and abuse of his nephew.

In an email to ESPN, Cuban reportedly denied Nelson's allegations. Lutin also denied the allegations in an email to ESPN.

