19 people face federal charges in Dallas drug trafficking indictment

The Brief Nineteen people face federal charges for a years-long drug trafficking operation in the Dallas area. Officers seized narcotics, firearms, and hundreds of thousands of dollars in currency, jewelry, and drug proceeds. The charges carry potential sentences ranging from five years to life in prison.



Nineteen people were indicted on 24 federal counts in connection with drug trafficking across North Texas, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas announced Tuesday.

What we know:

Nineteen people are facing federal charges in a 24-count indictment for a years-long drug trafficking operation in the Dallas area.

Among those named in the indictment were Avery Wayne Davis (also known as AD), Sterling Lawrence Taylor (also known as Bo), and Phillip Hernandez-Martinez (also known as Phillip Martinez-Hernandez).

Officers seized cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, multiple firearms, and more than $40,000 in drug‑related proceeds, along with additional currency and jewelry totaling more than $500,000.

Investigators also identified five drug houses across Dallas allegedly operated by the defendants. These locations include Roberts Avenue, Munger Avenue, Cedar Mountain Circle, Woodmeadow Parkway, and Abrams Road.

The indictment includes multiple criminal charges, such as drug trafficking conspiracies, money laundering, gun-related crimes, operating drug houses, and illegally using phones or communication tools to facilitate drug deals.

What we don't know:

We do not know the full identities of all 19 individuals involved, as only a select few suspects were named in the provided information. We also do not know if more arrests are expected.

By the numbers:

19 people have been federally charged

28,000 grams of illicit narcotics were seized

8 firearms were seized

5 drug houses around the Dallas area were allegedly operated by the defendants

More than $400,000 in drug-related proceeds seized

Currency and jewelry totaling more than $500,000 seized

3 defendants named in the indictment

What they're saying:

"Today’s charges against 19 North Texas drug dealers reflect the unwavering commitment of the Homeland Security Task Force to protect our communities from violent criminal networks," U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould said. "Through HSTF’s unprecedented inter-agency collaboration, we are able to dismantle drug trafficking networks operating near locations and public spaces where families and community members should feel safe. My office will use every tool available to hold drug traffickers accountable and to safeguard the people of North Texas."

"This investigation reflects what is possible when local and federal law enforcement agencies work together with a shared commitment to protecting our communities," Dallas Police Chief Daniel C. Comeaux said.



"Working alongside our Homeland Security Task Force partners, the DEA Dallas Division dismantled this network and remains fiercely committed to removing these poison peddlers and violent organizations from our communities to ensure our neighborhoods and parks are safe for our children," DEA Dallas Special Agent in Charge Joseph B. Tucker said.

What's next:

Conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine carries a potential sentence of 10 years to life. Other conspiracy charges carry five to 40 years.