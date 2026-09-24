Sanger ISD student dies after school bus overturns

The Brief Sanger Police and Sanger Fire responded to a Sanger ISD school bus that overturned on Thursday afternoon. The bus overturned at Huling Road and Lois Road East in Denton. It's unclear what caused the bus to overturn. Sanger ISD confirmed a 13-year-old student in the district died from the accident. Three other students and the bus driver were unharmed.



Sanger ISD has confirmed a student died on Thursday after a school bus overturned in Denton.

Sanger ISD bus overturns

What we know:

On Thursday, September 24, Sanger Police and Sanger Fire responded to reports of a vehicle that had overturned at Huling Road and Lois Road East in Denton.

FOX 4 flew over the scene and saw a Sanger ISD bus had overturned.

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The Texas Department of Public Safety says the bus was traveling northbound when it veered off the roadway, struck a culvert, and rolled over.

Late on Thursday, Sanger ISD released a statement, confirming a student died from the accident. Texas DPS says the 13-year-old student died at a local hospital due to injuries from the crash.

Three other students and the bus driver, 38-year-old Jesse Padgett, were uninjured.

Sanger ISD statement

What they're saying:

"We are heartbroken to share that a Sanger ISD school bus was involved in a single-vehicle accident this afternoon. The bus driver and four students were on board.

Tragically, one student lost their life in the accident. No other students were injured.

Our hearts are with the student’s family and all those impacted by this tragedy.

We are working closely with law enforcement and emergency personnel and will share additional information with our families as it becomes available and is appropriate to release.

Please keep the family and all those affected by this tragedy in your thoughts.

The Department of Public Safety is in charge of the investigation and will be releasing more information at the appropriate time."

Reactions from state leaders

Texas leaders spoke on social media following the news of the student's death.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the name of the student who died in the accident, or what school in Sanger ISD they attended.

The Texas Department of Public Safety will release more information on the crash at a later time.