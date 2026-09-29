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Trump schedules North Texas visit to showcase manufacturing growth at Denton truck facility

By
FOX Local
Texas
Published September 29, 2026 10:45 AM CDT
Published September 29, 2026 10:45 AM CDT
article

Close-up view of Semi-trailer tractor unit, 'Peterbilt 379', May 22nd, 2006. (Photo by Jem Hammond/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit a Peterbilt Motors facility in Denton on Thursday as part of a pre-midterm travel push.
    • The visit aims to promote the administration's economic policies, including tax reductions, deregulation, and heavy truck tariffs implemented in late 2025.
    • Officials point to domestic job gains at the plant, while broader debates continue around national manufacturing economic trends.

DENTON, Texas - President Donald Trump is scheduled to travel to North Texas on Thursday for an unannounced visit to a Peterbilt Motors facility in Denton, according to FOX Business.

Trump in Texas this week

Big picture view:

The visit is part of a domestic travel push ahead of the midterm elections as the administration looks to promote its economic strategy, focusing heavily on deregulation, tax reductions, and trade policies. 

White House representatives point to heavy truck tariffs implemented in late 2025 as a catalyst for growth, noting that parent company Paccar has expanded domestic truck production and added thousands of jobs nationwide, including more than 1,000 positions at the Denton plant.

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While administration officials emphasize billions in pledged industrial investments and recent gains in construction employment, federal labor data highlights ongoing debates surrounding domestic manufacturing trends since the start of the presidential term.

What's next:

Following his stop in Denton, the president is expected to maintain an active travel schedule to continue promoting the administration's economic agenda directly to voters ahead of the upcoming midterms.

The Source: Information in this article is from FOX Business.

TexasDonald J. TrumpDenton