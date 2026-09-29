Trial underway for suspected drunk driver accused of killed SMU student

The Brief The trial for Lynlee Pollis, the suspect charged with intoxication manslaughter in the death of SMU student Honor Wallace, began on Monday. On September 24, 2023, Pollis ran a red light at the intersection of Monticello Avenue and North Central Expressway and struck Wallace's vehicle. Wallace died from her injuries. Pollis told police she had had a margarita infused with tequila shots prior to the accident. Police noted Pollis' speech was slurred and she smelled of alcohol.



The driver charged with two felonies in the 2023 death of an SMU student began a trial this week over the fatal incident.

Lynlee Pollis trial begins

Lynlee Pollis (Source: Dallas Jail)

What we know:

Court records show a felony trial between Lynlee Pollis and the State of Texas began on Monday, September 28.

Pollis is facing two felony charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault for her role in the 2023 death of SMU student Honor Wallace.

Jury selection was held on September 25 and September 26. The trial is being presided over by Judge Jennifer Balido.

SMU student killed

Honor Wallace (Courtesy: Southern Methodist University)

The backstory:

On September 24, 2023, Honor Elizabeth Wallace, a sophomore from Grosse Pointe, Michigan, was driving east on Monticello Avenue through a green light at the North Central Expressway service road at about 4:20 p.m.

A car traveling north, driven by 27-year-old Lynlee Pollis, ran the red light and crashed into Wallace's car. Wallace died from her injuries at the hospital, while a passenger in Wallace's car broke her collar bone in the crash. Pollis only received minor injuries.

An arrest warrant affidavit for Pollis obtained by FOX 4 said that she told police she was headed home with her husky from a nearby dog park and bar, Mutts Canine Cantina, in Dallas’ West Village.

Pollis admitted she had a single margarita infused with tequila shots. She also said she had taken medication for her ADHD.

During the interview at the hospital, detectives noticed Pollis had glassy eyes, slurred speech, and a smell of alcohol.

Pollis reportedly admitted she ran the red light in her Lexus on the service road. Police said Wallace had the right-of-way with the green light on Monticello when she was struck.

"The SMU community is deeply saddened by the tragic death of Honor Wallace. Honor was a valued member of our community, and we offer our heartfelt condolences and support to all who are affected by this loss. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family, friends and classmates during this difficult time," said Dr. KC Mmeje, SMU's Vice President for Student Affairs in a statement.

Wallace was pursuing degrees in English and Spanish at SMU.

Dig deeper:

The Dallas Morning News reports that, if convicted, Pollis faces up to 20 years for the intoxication manslaughter charge and 10 years for the intoxication assault charge.

A civil case filed by Wallace's parents against Pollis is expected to start in October. Mutts Canine Cantina, where Pollis said she had been drinking prior to the fatal crash, is listed as a defendant.

Wallace's parents are seeking $1 million in damages.