Bandmates of sole survivor of Fort Worth wrong way crash organize benefit concert

A North Texas man injured in a wrong-way crash in Fort Worth late last month is improving but remains hospitalized.

Evan Ranallo lost his fiancee in the crash that also killed a family of four. His friends spoke about his healing process.

Aaron Allen is Ranallo’s bandmate and good friend.

"We instantly just started talking about what we could do to help them, and the benefit came up," he said.

Ranallo is a guitarist who plays with five different local bands. He remains hospitalized with serious injuries suffered a week ago in a crash that claimed the life of his fiancee, Chelsea Cook.

Fort Worth police say a vehicle carrying a family of four, two parents and two children, was going the wrong way on Northeast Loop 820 when they collided head-on with the newly engaged couple.

"The lack of answers has been rough," Allen said. "We’re just trying to do whatever we can now. You can dwell on that now, or you can try to make things better. And we’re trying to make things better."

The community of musicians is planning a benefit event to support Ranallo in his physical and emotional recovery.

"It’s all of us, anyone involved with Evan in those bands," Allen said. "We’re all figuring out different ways and things we can do for the benefit, which is December 14."

A music benefit performance is set for December 14 at O’Shea’s Bar and Grill in Hurst.

"The outpouring right now has been incredible. There are people offering to put up things for auction, sending things over to us," said Allen. "There are the people we see all the time who are helping out as well, but there are people that are coming out we’ve never met before. Like, ‘I don’t know Evan, but I want to help. I didn’t know Chelsea, but I want to help.’ We were like, this is something we can do to help cover bills and cover whatever we can."