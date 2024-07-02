Expand / Collapse search

Euless woman arrested for trying to drown 3 year-old child back in jail

Published  July 2, 2024 5:54pm CDT
Euless drowning attempt could be treated as hate crime

A woman facing an attempted capital murder charge after allegedly trying to drown a Palestinian-American 3-year-old at a neighborhood pool could be in more legal trouble. Police believe she committed a hate crime.

EULESS, Texas - A Euless woman is back in jail with a higher bond for charges of trying to drown a 3-year-old child.

Elizabeth Wolf was arrested again last week after a judge declared her bond to be insufficient.

Wolf is charged with attempted capital murder and felony injury to a child for an incident that happened in May.

Witnesses say Wolf was arguing with another woman at an apartment complex pool, then made racist remarks and pulled the woman's child underwater.

The woman and her family are Palestinian and U.S. citizens.

Prosecutors are deciding whether to pursue the case as a hate crime.

Wolf is being held on a $1 million bond.