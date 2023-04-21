Euless teacher, coach arrested for relationship with student

article

A high school teacher in Euless is accused of having an improper relationship with a 16-year-old student.

Ruben Martin, 29, was arrested Thursday.

He was a teacher and assistant wrestling coach at Euless Trinity High School in the HEB Independent School District.

Euless police said the alleged victim in the case is a 16-year-old female student at Trinity High.

Investigators found evidence of an improper relationship between the two, police said.

Police think there may be other victims and asked anyone with information to give them a call at 817-685-1559.

HEB ISD said Martin was placed on leave.