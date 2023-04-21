Expand / Collapse search

Euless teacher, coach arrested for relationship with student

By
Published 
Euless
FOX 4
article

EULESS, Texas - A high school teacher in Euless is accused of having an improper relationship with a 16-year-old student.

Ruben Martin, 29, was arrested Thursday.

He was a teacher and assistant wrestling coach at Euless Trinity High School in the HEB Independent School District.

Euless police said the alleged victim in the case is a 16-year-old female student at Trinity High.

Related

Man may have sexually abused children for decades, Rockwall police say
article

Man may have sexually abused children for decades, Rockwall police say

Rockwall Police identified several people believed to have been victimized by William Bynum dating back to the 1980s. They are asking other victims to come forward.

Investigators found evidence of an improper relationship between the two, police said.

Police think there may be other victims and asked anyone with information to give them a call at 817-685-1559.

HEB ISD said Martin was placed on leave.