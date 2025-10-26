Euless Police investigate shooting after man shows up to ER with gunshot to the head

article

The Brief A man was shot in the head early Sunday morning in Euless, later arriving at a Colleyville emergency room via private vehicle. The shooting happened in the parking lot of a local bowling alley and sports bar off Airport Freeway. The victim is currently in serious condition; police have not released details on the suspects or the motive.



Euless Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot in the head early Sunday morning.

Euless Shooting

What we know:

Euless and Grapevine Police were notified of a gunshot victim who arrived by private vehicle at a Colleyville emergency room.

The man was shot in the head and was sent to Baylor Medical Center in Grapevine.

He is reported to be in serious condition.

Officers managed to find the shooting scene in the parking lot of a bowling alley and sports bar in Euless off Airport Freeway.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the details surrounding the shooting or the identity of the person who was shot.