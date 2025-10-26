Euless Police investigate shooting after man shows up to ER with gunshot to the head
EULESS, Texas - Euless Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot in the head early Sunday morning.
What we know:
Euless and Grapevine Police were notified of a gunshot victim who arrived by private vehicle at a Colleyville emergency room.
The man was shot in the head and was sent to Baylor Medical Center in Grapevine.
He is reported to be in serious condition.
Officers managed to find the shooting scene in the parking lot of a bowling alley and sports bar in Euless off Airport Freeway.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the details surrounding the shooting or the identity of the person who was shot.
The Source: Information in this article is from Euless Police on the scene of the shooting.