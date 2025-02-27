Fort Worth murder plot: Elaborate plan involving fake kidnapping to kill 2 people thwarted by police

The Brief Fort Worth police made three arrests for a murder plot to kill two people over a social media dispute. Police say 17-year-old Estefana De La Rosa pretended to be kidnapped. They say she was working with 31-year-old Christian Hernandez Carrazales and 23-year-old Jesus Huitron in a plan to coax the two targets out to ambush and kill them. Court documents show all three are behind bars and charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Police say the two intended targets are safe.



Fort Worth police arrested three people, including a 17-year-old, for an alleged murder plot over a social media dispute.

Police say the murder plot revolved around a fake kidnapping. But detectives tell FOX 4 that things didn't go the way the three suspects planned.

Fort Worth police unravel murder plot

What we know:

Police say they responded to a call about a possible kidnapping near Las Vegas Trail and I-30 in East Fort Worth near the end of January.

The call came from two people who believed someone they knew had been kidnapped.

"When officers arrived on scene, and they started to actually investigate — which they took very seriously — that's when the plan started to unravel," said Fort Worth Police Officer Lorenzo Burrell.

Turns out it was just a ruse.

According to investigators, 17-year-old Estefana De La Rosa only pretended to be kidnapped to coax the two targets to an undisclosed location and ambush them.

"This plan included the purchase of a weapon and a plan to lure the victims so they could actually kill them," said Burrell. "So it was very calculated and very well thought-out on the part of the suspects."

Detectives say they were able to foil the plan before it was ever carried out, adding that De La Rosa was working in cahoots with 31-year-old Christian Hernandez Carrazales and 23-year-old Jesus Huitron.

Court documents show all three are behind bars and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

"Three people concocted a plan to take revenge on the people who possibly made this post. The victims and suspects are acquainted with one another," said Burrell.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the two intended targets but said they are safe.

We don't know the details of the social media dispute or what it stemmed from.

It's unclear how the three suspects and the two would-be victims know each other.

What they're saying:

FOX 4 reached out to the trio’s court-appointed lawyers, but they did not want to comment on the case.

What's next:

Fort Worth police say they’ll release even more information about this case in the coming days.