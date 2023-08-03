Expand / Collapse search
Garland police arrest 19-year-old who allegedly sold fentanyl to 3 teen girls who overdosed

By
Published 
Garland
FOX 4

GARLAND, Texas - Garland police say they have arrested a 19-year-old who allegedly sold fentanyl to three teenage girls, who later overdosed.

Police say they received calls for the three overdoses on Tuesday in the area of the Firewheel Shopping Center. 

The Garland Fire Department administered Narcan, and the teenagers are now recovering at the hospital.

Erik Santos supplied the pills to the victims, according to Garland Police.

Erik Santos (Source: Garland Police)

He has been charged with three counts of Delivery of Controlled Substance Causing Serious Bodily Injury.

The CDC says over 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl in the U.S.