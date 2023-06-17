Fort Worth fentanyl dealer who sold drug that led to teen’s death sentenced to prison

A Fort Worth fentanyl dealer has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after selling the drug to a 16-year-old boy who overdosed and died.

Eric Herrera pleaded guilty in September 2022 to drug distribution charges.

Investigators said the 20-year-old knowingly sold counterfeit Percocet pills laced with fentanyl to the victim in 2020.

Herrera arranged the deal on the social media app Snapchat and met the victim outside of his girlfriend's house.