Energy expert on ERCOT's requests for Texans to conserve power: 'It is ridiculous'

ERCOT called for Texans to conserve energy on Sunday night after a new all-time peak demand record.

It is the third time this summer that the state's grid operator made the request and one energy expert says there could and should be a better way.

"There is a major tool any grid operator can use when they get in this situation," said Doug Lewin, a national energy expert and the author of Texas Energy and Power newsletter. "I'm not sure these conservation calls are actually amounting to anything, and if ERCOT or anyone thinks calling on consumers to conserve is going to solve our problems it is ridiculous. We have to have more."

To be clear, the message here is not to ignore conservation, but Lewin sys there are better ways to achieve it.

He says the state needs what is called a Residential Demand Response Program.

The program could provide voluntary incentives that would reduce the need for making everyone feel guilty for having a cool home on record-breaking days.

"Instead of begging hat in hand, if they had a button they could push and then pay people for it. That is a much better system," said Lewin.

He says with the right kind of voluntary pre-cooling program everyone in the state can be comfortable.

"I don't want it to ever get above 78 in my home. 76-77 is where I'd like it to be," said Lewin. "A well-designed demand response program would say great, are you ok with it being 72 in your home at 3 in the afternoon? We are going to make it colder in your house because there is so much solar power and prices are cheap, then we will automate the thermostat and use less at 7 or 8. And for your trouble, being cold in your house on a hot summer day, we will pay you."

Lewin does acknowledge there are prerequisites for this to work. For example, homes would need to be well-insulated for this type of pre-cooling.

"Residential demand response is a huge missing element from the market. I am sure ERCOT wishes they had that Thursday night and again Sunday, but they don't have that lever to pull," he said.

While it may be hard to think about now, Lewin says winter will remain a challenge for the grid.

"It is not a grid built for winter. We had a major outage in 2011 another in 2021. Those problems are not fixed. If anyone says they are, please, they are not. We have a lot of work to do there," he added.

This summer ERCOT has set 10 new peak demand records and more are likely on the way.

Lewin says he has seen no evidence that voluntary conservation calls make any difference when it comes to demand.

On Monday, ERCOT issued a Weather Watch, which is different from a Voluntary Conservation Notice, for August 23-27 due to the expected high demand.