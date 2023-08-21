Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 9:00 AM CDT, Red River County
3
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County
Red Flag Warning
from MON 10:00 AM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County

Texas power grid holds after weekend calls for conservation

By
Published 
Texas
FOX 4

ERCOT asked Texans to conserve power Sunday night

Texas is bracing for what could be the third straight day of record heat. It would be the fourth heat record in five days.

DALLAS - North Texans could be urged to conserve power again on what will likely be another scorching hot day.

The forecast Monday calls for highs around 106 in North Texas Monday. Although that’s slightly lower than the past few days, the humidity and heat index will be higher.

On Sunday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas asked people to conserve from 7 to 10 p.m.

The agency said an unexpected loss of some generation made that request necessary.

Dallas Weather: Aug. 21 morning forecast

FOX 4 Weather Meteorologists Evan Andrews and Dylan Federico talk about the extreme heat for North Texas and disturbances that are brewing in the Gulf of Mexico.

An earlier prediction from ERCOT said Texas could set another demand record Monday. That forecast has been revised downward slightly.

ERCOT has set 10 new records for peak demand this summer.