Texas power grid holds after weekend calls for conservation

North Texans could be urged to conserve power again on what will likely be another scorching hot day.

The forecast Monday calls for highs around 106 in North Texas Monday. Although that’s slightly lower than the past few days, the humidity and heat index will be higher.

On Sunday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas asked people to conserve from 7 to 10 p.m.

The agency said an unexpected loss of some generation made that request necessary.

An earlier prediction from ERCOT said Texas could set another demand record Monday. That forecast has been revised downward slightly.

ERCOT has set 10 new records for peak demand this summer.