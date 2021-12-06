ERCOT to inspect 300 power plants for winterization

article

The agency responsible for most of the Texas power grid is promising to inspect power plants to make sure they are prepared for severe winter weather.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said it will check more than 300 power plants this month. They include natural gas, coal, wind and solar plants.

"During the month of December – from Dec. 2 through Dec. 29 – we will be in the field visiting over 300 generating units and of those 300 units, they comprise 85% of the lost megawatt hours. We are focusing on those that created the most problems for us. And if they fail, we will report them to the PUC and the PUC can levy those fines. So, they know they're on the hook. We have a strong team coming to review these facilities," said Brad Jones, ERCOT’s interim president and CEO.

"This will ensure the power grid is more resilient and reliable this winter," Gov. Greg Abbott said in a tweet.

The initial focus will be on facilities that created the most problems during February’s deadly winter storm.

Plants that fail inspections will be reported to the Public Utility Commission and may face fines.

