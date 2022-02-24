ERCOT: Texas power supply is ‘tight’

article

The operator of the state’s power grid said power supply and demand will be tight through Friday, but it will not, for now, ask Texans to conserve power.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas got permission for power generators to exceed pollution limits in the short term and beefed-up power reserves.

ERCOT’s supply warning comes almost exactly one year after widespread power outages because of a winter storm.

The current storm is expected to be a much shorter cold spell and not nearly as frigid as the one a year ago.

